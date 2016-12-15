No special election to be held to replace Kennedy as treasurer

Republican John Kennedy won last week's runoff election for the U.S. Senate and will be sworn into office January 3.

His resignation will trigger the need for a special election to replace him as treasurer. The special election to choose Louisiana's next state treasurer will be held in October of 2017.

Kennedy did not file his resignation paperwork by the Wednesday deadline Gov. John Bel Edwards' office says was needed to put the special election on the March ballot, so the election will be in October. Kennedy was in Washington on Wednesday for Senate orientation.

Edwards' office says the treasurer election will be officially set for the October ballot when Kennedy files resignation paperwork. After Kennedy resigns, his top assistant, Ron Henson, will lead the office until a treasurer is elected.

