BRPD responds to shooting on Avenue I

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. in 9900 block of Avenue I. 

At least one victim was transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update the story as new information becomes available.

