St. Martinville man arrested on methamphetamine, heroin charges

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges Thursday morning.

Police investigated reports of suspected illegal drug activity and executed a search warrant in the 4000 block of Bridge St. Hwy. in St. Martinville on Thursday, December 15.

Jarried Fontenot, 45, of St. Martinville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and heroin, along with U.S. currency and materials used to package and distribute illegal drugs.

He is charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (methamphetamine)

Possession of schedule I CDS (heroin)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession Of drug paraphernalia

