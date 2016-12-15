Report: Bobby April agrees to become LSU's special teams coach

LSU has completed the trio of coordinators with special teams coach Bobby April.

FootballScoop.com reports that April, a Louisiana native and NFL assistant, will become LSU's special teams coordinator:

Source tells FootballScoop Coach O is getting his guy Bobby April to lead special teams https://t.co/ppxU2CWIrn pic.twitter.com/kCQ79ztNYy — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 15, 2016

April comes to the Tigers after a long-NFL special teams coordinator with such as the Titans, Jets, Raiders, Eagles, Saints, along with many others.

April, 63, is a Chalmette High graduate and Nicholls State alum and has coach in several positions including tight end, defensive line, and more notably special teams.

His last coaching stint ended with the Tennessee Titans during the current 2016 season, when then interim head coach Ed Orgeron brought him in as a consultant.

Orgeron has already locked down defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and new offensive coordinator Mike Canada with multi-year contracts during this first few weeks as head coach.

