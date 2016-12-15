97-year-old woman struck by vehicle while walking on Government St.

A 97-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was walking along Government Street near Community College Drive at roughly 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

The car that hit the elderly woman was attempting to make a left turn on to Government Street.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle stopped and helped the woman.

At this time they believe the woman was walking outside the area of the crosswalk, which prevented the driver from being able to see her.

Because police believe this was a true accident, the driver has not been issued any tickets.

The condition of the elderly woman is unknown at this time.

