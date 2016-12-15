Man grazed by bullet after confronting alleged home invader

A man was grazed by a bullet after he confronted an alleged intruder in his home.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department the incident happened Wednesday, December 14 at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of Lee Drive.

The 21-year-old victim claims he confronted an unknown man who was inside his home, which was unlocked.

During the struggle, the victim alleges that he tried to back away when he realized the suspect had a gun. At that point the suspect allegedly pulled out the gun and fired one shot.

The victim was grazed by the bullet and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The only description of the suspect provided is that he is a black male who is possibly in his early-20s.

"If you find an unknown person in your home, you should immediately call 911 for help," said Sgt. Don Coppola, Public Information Officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department. "You should never put yourself in harm's way, but you should try to gather as much information as possible to help investigators identify the person."

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

