Mayor-President Elect Broome holds press conference announcing transition teams updates

On Monday, December 12, Mayor-President Elect Sharon Weston Broome announced the co-chairpersons of her transition team, Donna Fresh and Raymond Jetson, with the plans to add more co-chairpersons over several departments in government.

On Thursday, Broome will hold a press conference to update the public regarding who she has named to serve as her transition team co-chairs. In addition, Broome will give a synopsis of various meetings and debriefings she has taken part in over the last few days.

The press conference will take place on December 15 at 11:30 a.m. in the EBR Metro Council Chambers at 222 St. Louis St.

