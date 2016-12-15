UPDATE: Body found of 73-year-old missing Livingston Parish man

UPDATE:

On December 22, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing 73-year-old man was found after an apparent crash.

Authorities say the body of Robert Holmes was recovered on the morning on December 22 in a pond off James Chapel N Road between Albany and Holden.

They say no foul play is suspected as it appears a single vehicle car was the cause.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A family needs your help locating a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Friday, December 9.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirm that there is an active missing person investigation for Robert Holmes of Holden.

Family members tell us that Holmes was last seen in the Springfield area at approximately 1 a.m. They say he made his last phone call at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, but did not speak to anyone.

A missing person report was filed on Sunday, December 11. So far investigators have no updates on his possible whereabouts.

Holmes is 5'8" tall, 150 lbs, has blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen driving a 2005 GMC pick-up truck.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.

