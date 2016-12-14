Deputies arrest 55-year-old woman for theft of lollipop Christmas lights

A Christmas Grinch was arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from a home in St. Mary Parish.

A home surveillance camera captured the alleged thief, a 55-year-old woman, as she stopped her vehicle, ran into the yard and took a set of Christmas lollipop lights.

The video was released to the public on December 6 and deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for help identifying the woman.

Tips came in and they were able to locate the woman and question her.

Officials say detectives interviewed the woman and she allegedly admitted to stealing the decorations, which were later returned to the owner. However, she was booked into the parish prison where she was held on a $2,500 bond.

