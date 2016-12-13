Teacher files charges against student for ongoing harassment

A teacher is pressing charges against a student because the teen allegedly repeatedly harassed her and made threatening statements.

An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested an 18-year-old student at Friendship Capitol High on Monday, December 12. According to the probable cause report, the last incident between the teacher and student occurred on December 9.

"The victim advised that she put her arm up to block him from getting into her class," states the report. "The report stated that the [student] then told her, 'your'e stupid [expletive] is going to be on the [expletive] ground if you push me.'"

The report states the teacher then told the student she was going to write him up and he allegedly continued to use profanities.

"While investigating the complaint I learned that this was not the first time that the [teacher] and [student] have had an issue," states the report. "The [student] was written up by the [teacher] on November 4, 2016, after he slapped the [teacher's] hand and told her, '[expletive, if I wanted to [expletive] hurt your [expletive], you would be on the ground.'"

The student was reportedly removed from the classroom and was told to leave the teacher alone.

"The [teacher] advised that the [student] continually walks by her class calling her names like 'fat [expletive] and yells her name from across the school for no reason," states the report. "The [teacher] advised that she fears for her safety, scared that the [student] might follow through on the threat."

The teen was arrested and charged with assault on a school teacher. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held on a $7,500 bond.

Editor's note: Although the teen is legally an adult, we have opted to leave the name of the student out of this report.

