Denham Springs hires Bill Conides as new football coach

Denham Springs has hired Bill Conides to be the Yellow Jackets’ new head football coach.

The 33-year-old was the head coach at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi for the last three seasons, compiling a 34-8 record. In his time there, Conides’ high powered offense played a significant role in developing St. Stanislaus into a Mississippi high school football power.

He coached highly touted LSU recruit Myles Brennan while implementing a high-flying, energetic offense. Under Conides’ leadership, Brennan became Mississippi’s career passing leader in yards and touchdowns.

The Virginia native has coaching ties and experience in Louisiana. He had past assistant coaching stints at Bonnabel, East St. John and Franklin Parish. He then moved to take the offensive coordinator position at St. Stanislaus, working under new Catholic High head coach Gabe Fertitta. When Fertitta moved to Baton Rouge to be Dale Weiner’s offensive coordinator at Catholic, Conides moved up to the head coaching role at St. Stanislaus.

Denham Springs relieved former head coach Dru Nettles of his duties last month after 12 seasons at his alma mater. The Yellow Jackets finished 3-6 overall and 0-5 in district play last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Conides is now tapped with the duty of reigniting one of Louisiana’s biggest and most talented 5A programs.

Like much of south Louisiana, Denham Springs was devastated by the August flood. Students are not even able to return to campus until January as the school continues to be rebuilt.

Conides says he welcomes the challenge of leading Denham’s resurgence, and hopes that the team can become the face of the community’s rebuild.

“Everyone in the student body and everybody in the community is so excited about Denham Springs football,” Conides said. “I’m just really pumped up to get over there and teach these kids how to win on a daily basis.”

That will be a tall, but attainable, order as the Jackets are in one of the area’s toughest districts; with perennial powers like Zachary and Scotlandville, and growing powers like Live Oak and Walker in their own backyard. With an area that’s rich in football talent, many have seen Denham as a potential sleeping giant in the Louisiana high school football landscape.

