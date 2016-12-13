Man calls police about burglary, gets arrested for grow operation

A Zachary man is behind bars after he called police because his home was burglarized.

According to the Zachary Police Department, officers went to the home located on La Hwy 19 on December 12 because the homeowner, John Moore, said he was burglarized the day before.

However, it was what was inside his home that caused the investigation to change.

"Officers could smell a strong order of marijuana coming from the trailer," said Zachary Police Chief David McDavid.

Once inside the home, police say they found a marijuana grow operation and other drugs.

They seized the following items:

A portion of cocaine (approx. .3gms)

A portion of suspected heroin (approx.9gms)

A digital scale

A partially empty bottle of Promethazine Syrup 6.25mg

Numerous liquid plant fertilizers

A homemade plant hanger form the ceiling

Numerous plant growing containers

A large Tupperware container (containing what appeared to be (5) root balls, (2) heat lamps (with replaceable bulbs)

(2) 1000watt power inverters

(1) I-Power Inlet fan

(1) Zip-Lock vacuumed sealer with multiple bags (also multiple bags labeled with specific types of marijuana).

(15) Up-rooted marijuana plants wrapped in a camouflage tarp.

$534.00 in cash

Investigators say parts of marijuana plants were located in the home and an air-duct that ran from the hot-water heater appeared to be manipulated for heat in that same area.

Moore was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, heroin, promethazine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

