Baton Rouge man arrested after confrontation with contractor

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after authorities say he assaulted a contractor who brought him the wrong color granite.

On Sunday, December 11, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a battery complaint in the 5600 block of Benson Drive, where a male victim said he was slung to the ground from inside his vehicle.

The victim told deputies he was a contractor who was at the residence to drop off some granite to , 35-year-old Jeremiah Jones, of Mary Esther, Florida and his brother.

According to reports, Jones told the contractor he did not want granite because it was the not same color as the one already in the residence. Jones told the man he wanted a refund.

The contractor loaded the granite back into this truck, then told Jones he could give him a check that day as a refund or wait until the next day for a cash refund.

Jones told the man he didn’t want to be paid by check but in cash, like he initially paid.

According to the victim’s statement to deputies, Jones then opened the his truck door, grabbed him by his collar, and slung him from inside the truck, causing the victim to hit the ground.

Jones then allegedly put the man in a chokehold until he blacked out. Once let go, the victim fled in his drove and contacted EBRSO.

Deputies pulled Jones over in a red Ford F-250 and conducted a traffic stop on Harding Blvd., which they later detained him.

Jones told deputies he told the victim he wanted a refund and received a blank check in return. He admitted to authorities he grabbed the victim by the collar, but denies putting him into a chokehold.

Jones was arrested on charges of felony second degree battery and was booked into EBR Parish Prison.

