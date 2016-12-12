Charges dropped against man arrested in connection to deadly business robbery

Donnie Tyler, 18, was arrested along with Marquise Bailey for the murder of 49-year-old Youlanda Hunter. Source: BRPD

Authorities say charges have been dropped against a man who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during an attempted robbery at a business on Plank Road.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, charges against 18-year-old Donnie Tyler have been dropped.

Tyler was arrested in connection to the October 5 shooting death of Youlanda Hunter at the Renaissance Center.

According to Moore, charges were dropped because police said Tyler was not involved in the shooting nor robbery after further investigation and that there was a change of booking.

There 3 other suspects arrested in connection to that fatal shooting, who all remain in custody in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Moore says his office is working up a case for a grand jury, but no date is set as the holidays slow up the process.

All cases must appear before a grand jury before a suspect is formally charged with a particular crime.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.