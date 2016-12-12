Livingston schools announce progress of flood-damaged campuses, construction of temporary campuses

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel announced on Monday, December 12, all students displaced from their home schools due to flood damage will be back on their original campuses or in a new temporary campus by the end of January 2017.

Students at Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Freshman High, along with Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, will be back on their original campuses on Jan. 5.

Students at Denham Springs Elementary will relocate to a temporary campus adjacent to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs. That campus is expected to be ready to welcome students by Jan. 30.

Wentzel noted that students and employees for Denham Springs Elementary will resume their present locations at Eastside Elementary, Northside Elementary, and Freshwater Elementary on Jan. 5 and remain on those campuses until the new temporary campus is completed by end of the month.

Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said the temporary campuses will each consist of 40 classrooms, a library, cafeteria, administrative building, special education building and multi-purpose building.

“Our students will return to clean classrooms and facilities, but many of the walls and structures will have the visible signs of new construction and repairs, since we will not be able to repaint before they move back in,” Murphy said. “Our principals will work with the contractors to find appropriate times to get painters into the school without disturbing class instruction, but that’s likely to take some time.”

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.