Man charged in beating death of girlfriend pleads not guilty

Justin Wayne Smith, 35, is charged in the beating death of 41-year-old Dusty Lawless Source: APSO

An Ascension Parish man charged in the beating death of his girlfriend told a judge today, he didn't do it.

Justin Smith, 35, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 41-year-old Dusty Lawless.

Smith is accused of severely beating her in her home back in August, just one week before the flood. She later died in the hospital.

Smith is expected back in court for a hearing on February 13th.

RELATED: Ascension Parish couple speaks about their daughter's tragic death

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.