Alleged peeping Tom arrested for trespassing

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for trespassing, after authorities say he was peeping in the windows of residents.

On Sunday December 11, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to separate reports of a peeping tom in the 600 block of St. Louis St.

According to authorities, 4 residents of the apartment complex, who police say are victims and/or witnesses, were contacted and each described instances of a suspect trespassing at the complex, and peeping in the windows of female residents.

Derek Givens, 38, was warned not to return to the complex on several occasions as he has been confronted about peeping in windows in the past.

Givens was arrested and charged with peeping tom, and entering and remaining on land after being forbidden. He was booked in to EBR Parish Prison.

