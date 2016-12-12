Walk-On’s signs deal to expand in 5 Southern States

Baton Rouge-based restaurant has signed a deal that would expand the franchise in 5 other states.

Walk-On's Enterprises co-founder and owner Brandon Landry announced December 12 the company has executed an Area Development Agreement (ADA) for 8 restaurants with The Shane Morrison Companies, a commercial real estate firm owned by Louisiana entrepreneur Shane Morrison.

The agreement will introduce the Walk-On’s brand to 8 new markets across 4 states including Auburn and Tuscaloosa in Alabama, Gainesville, Pensacola, and Tallahassee in Florida, Knoxville and Nashville in Tennessee, and in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The company currently has 3 locations in Baton Rouge, as well as franchises in New Orleans, Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, and Lake Charles throughout the state of Louisiana. They also have one in Lubbock, Texas.

Landry says there are more locations on the way throughout the Louisiana and Texas including Covington, Alexandria, Bossier City, Metairie, and Ascension Parish, as well as Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Tyler and South Texas. The company broke ground on its first Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar franchise location in Zachary, in early June.

“There simply is no sports bar brand like Walk-On’s, given its unique combination of outstanding Louisiana-style food, family-friendly atmosphere and incredible service,” said Morrison, an LSU alumnus. “We are excited to be part of this growing organization and look forward to opening in these great new markets."

With these and other recently announced commitments, Walk-On’s now has more than 50 franchise locations in its development pipeline.

