Denham Springs mayor recommends Womack as police chief

On Monday, December 12, Mayor Gerard Landry, has recommended Captain J. Shannon Womack to continue on as the city's Police Chief.

Womack currently serves as Interim Police Chief, after the firing of former chief Scott Jones.

The city council of Denham Springs will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, December 13 at 6 p.m. at Denham Springs City Hall.

According to the agenda, the council will discuss and take appropriate action on Landry's recommendation to appoint Womack as Chief.

