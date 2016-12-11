Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives $1.4 million from FEMA

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank continues its feeding mission with the help of a $1.4 million grant from FEMA.

The grant reimburses expenses for debris disposal to clean and disinfect property. Expenses also reimbursed are to restore refrigeration/ freezing at the Choctaw Drive distribution facility.

Funds were made available through FEMA's Public Assistance (PA) program. The program reimburses expenses to eligible local and state governments, along with certain private non-profit entities in 26 designated parishes to repair or replace disaster damaged facilities and infrastructure.

The 26 designated parishes eligible for PA funding are:

Acadia

Ascension

Assumption

Avoyelles

Cameron,

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Livingston

Point Coupee

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Vermilion

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Applicants will be given more PA expenses due to the magnitude of the August flooding. The federal portion is paid directly to the state, who then disburses the funds to the applicants.

