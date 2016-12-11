Baton Rouge man arrested after driving erratically, firing multiple shots

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he was driving erratically behind a victim, firing multiple shots.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of Plank Rd. on Saturday December 10 at 10:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, shattered glass was located in the roadway. The deputy was informed that a silver Honda Accord, following a white Chevrolet Impala, were both driving erratically and did not stop at a red light near Plank Rd. The Honda pulled up and fired approximately six to ten shots at the Impala before driving away.

An off-duty deputy then followed the Honda as it ran several stop signs and turned off its headlights and taillights. The Honda pulled into an address off of the roadway in the 7800 block of Meadow Avenue as three subjects exited the vehicle and fled into the woods.

During the course of the investigation, detectives received information and were able to identify that the owner of the vehicle was the person shooting at the unknown subject after conducting an illegal narcotics transaction.

Donovan Davenport, 23, was arrested and is charged with:

Illegal use of weapon

Poss of sch 1 drugs

Poss of sch 2 drugs

Poss of sch 4 drugs

Poss of drug paraphernaila

Monetary instrument abuse

Filing or maintaining false public records

Red light/disobey

Stop sign/yield sign

