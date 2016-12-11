BRPD investigating shooting on Nicholson

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are on the scene of a shooting on Nicholson Drive.

On Sunday, December 11, around 1:50 p.m., BRPD responded to a shooting complaint, the second for the day.

Officials say there was one female victim who was injured during the shooting.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

