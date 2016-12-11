EBR voters say 'no' to mental illness crisis center by small margin

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming November 18, 2017 election.

Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish denied a property tax that would have funded a mental health center in East Baton Rouge.

55,822 EBR voters, 51%, voted to not fund the crisis center, while 52,682, 49%, voted for the tax. The margin of victory was only 140 votes.

The proposed tax was a 10 year, 1.5-mill property tax that would have generated an estimated $6.1 million a year for a crisis stabilization center in EBR. The center would have provided short-term behavioral health services to adults experiencing a mental health crisis.

Supporters of the plan say the project could have meant less people in jail, possibly saving tax payers millions of dollars in the long-run.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is one of several parish leaders asking people to vote for a 1.5-mill property tax that would fund a crisis stabilization center.

