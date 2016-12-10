Man charged with first degree robbery in Assumption Parish

A man is accused of robbing a Labadieville business.

Reginald Coleman, 47, of Napoleonville, entered the business at 7 p.m. Friday night and stated he had a gun. Coleman then shoved the attendant and took an undisclosed amount money from the cashier.

Coleman was placed under arrested Friday night and transported to the parish jail. He was booked on charges of:

First degree robbery

Possession of marijuana

Bench warrant for failure to appear

Coleman was jailed pending a bond hearing.

