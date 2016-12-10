Man charged with first degree robbery in Assumption Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man charged with first degree robbery in Assumption Parish

Reginald Coleman, 47. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office) Reginald Coleman, 47. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A man is accused of robbing a Labadieville business.

Reginald Coleman, 47, of Napoleonville, entered the business at 7 p.m. Friday night and stated he had a gun. Coleman then shoved the attendant and took an undisclosed amount money from the cashier. 

Coleman was placed under arrested Friday night and transported to the parish jail. He was booked on charges of:

  • First degree robbery
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Bench warrant for failure to appear

Coleman was jailed pending a bond hearing.

