Hawaii, Mexico awarded as Tripadvisor’s top trending travel spots for 2017

TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, announced the Travelers’ Choice awards for Destinations on the Rise.

Domestically, the beautiful beach city of Kihei in Hawaii ranked as the top rising spot in the United States, which also ranked #4 in the world. While the laid-back local scene of San Jose del Cabo in Mexico earned the ranking as the #1 destination in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

Other top destination in the U.S. includes Park City, UT, Houston, TX, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Top destination across the world include cities in Brazil, Spain, India, and rising destinations such as Baku, Azerbaijan.

The awards selected 43 destinations around the world, using an algorithm which measures year-over-year increase in positive traveler review ratings on their site. Areas where travelers rate experiences include accommodations, restaurants and attractions, and increase in booking interest.

This 5th year of the awards, with destination lists also revealed for Europe, Asia, and South America.

Chief marketing officer, Barbara Messing, says “These award-winning locations are emerging in popularity among the TripAdvisor community thanks to their highly-rated options for places to eat, play and stay for travelers.”

Travelers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise – U.S:

Kihei, Hawaii Park City, Utah Portland, Maine Louisville, Kentucky Colorado Springs, Colorado Houston, Texas Tucson, Arizona Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Columbus, Ohio Jacksonville, Florida

Travelers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise – World:

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico Whistler, Canada Jericoacoara, Brazil Kihei, Hawaii Baku, Azerbaijan El Nido, Philippines Eilat, Israel Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain Tbilisi, Georgia Jodhpur, India

For the complete list of Travelers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise award-winners for 2017, as well as reviews and candid traveler photos, visit their site.

