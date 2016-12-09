Mother wants answers, justice a month after her son was shot and killed

More than a month after the shooting death of 18-year-old Keondrae Ricks, his mother wants answers and justice for her son.

Kenya Taylor is still grieving after her son was shot and killed just steps away from his Nebraska St. home last month.

"You have to bury your child. This is so wrong when people kill people's kids,” she said. "It's like I'm dreaming and I haven't woken up yet. It's like I had a bad dream and I'm just waiting on the Lord to wake me up."

Taylor has visited the place where her son’s body was found several times since the shooting, trying to make sense of what she calls a senseless killing. The 18-year-old was an aspiring rapper who spent most of his time working on his lyrics. His rising popularity is what Taylor believes may have attracted unwanted attention and led someone to end his life.

“It’s like he was just born to do that,” she said. “He was so excited and he really loved to rap and they took his chance. They cheated him out of life. They took his chance of doing that. I still don't understand why nobody did this to him. They shot my baby down like a dog in the street."

The shooting led to a rash of gunfire in Old South Baton Rouge in the days that followed. Last month, police arrested 20-year-old Derrick Guice in connection to a separate shooting on Nebraska St. and now police say they have arrested 17-year-old Kentrell Gaulden, a rapper known by his stage name NBA YoungBoy, in connection to a drive-by shooting on Kentucky St.

Detectives believe the shootings may have been in retaliation to Rick's death and say more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate. Taylor is praying that her son's killers are caught and hopes that other parents will learn from this tragedy and cherish every moment they have with their children.

“Just tell your child you love them every day and give them a hug because you never know what the outcome. You never know if they're going to walk through that door and come back home or not," she added.

Taylor believes a lack of information is what has prevented police from finding her son’s killers. She wants anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

