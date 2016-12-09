East Baton Rouge officials break ground on Phase 1 of new part of Green Light Plan

A ceremony was held Friday to begin Phase 1 of a new part of the Green Light Plan.

Mayor Kip Holden and other city-parish officials were on hand for the groundbreaking on the Paulat Boulevard project at Perkins Rowe.

"We're excited and looking forward to a more efficient and connected corridor in this part of our great city," Holden said in a written release. "This project, like all projects Green Light Plan projects, will provide our residents an alternate and safe route as they travel across our city."

When completed, the Paulat Boulevard project will include a total of three new bridges, a railroad underpass and more than 6,700 feet of new curb and gutter roadway with sidewalks and multi-use paths.

