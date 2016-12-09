Lowe's hosts free DIY workshops for flood victims

Lowe's will host two free pop-up work shops on December 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for Baton Rouge homeowners who experienced severe damage during the August flooding.

The workshops will teach them the important DIY skills needed to begin the rebuilding process.

Each workshop will be taught by Lowe's associates and local experts, and will consist of four consumer engagement stations, each designed to teach skills that would be applicable to homes that experienced flooding and water damage. Specific skills that will be taught include installing tile and laminate flooring and drywall, as well as finishing techniques, such as moulding and painting.

Pop-up Workshop #1 will be held at 10303 South Mall Dr.

Pop-up Workshop #2 will be held at 1777 Millerville Rd.

