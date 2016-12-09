Firefighters dispatched to house fire on Hammond St. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters dispatched to house fire on Hammond St.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A house fire on Hammond St. is still under investigation. Firefighters arrived on scene Friday afternoon to find fire coming from the front of the house. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage, but crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. 

