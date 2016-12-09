Baton Rouge native named University of Houston's new head coach - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge native named University of Houston's new head coach

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The University of Houston has named Major Applewhite, a Baton Rouge native and Catholic High School alumnus, the new head coach of their football program, according to reports.

This a promotion for Applewhite from their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, which he was hired by former head coach Tom Herman.

