The Young Leaders Academy, 2 Baton Rouge churches bring ‘Joy to the Girls’

The Young Leaders Academy team up with 2 Baton Rouge churches to give a special pampering day to mothers and women affected by the August 2016 floods.

In a community partnership between the Young Leaders Academy BR, St. Luke’s Episcopal, and Trinity Episcopal will hold a special pampering day called, “Joy to the Girls.”

The event is an invitation only pampering session for women and mothers impacted by the floods. It will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal at 8833 Goodwood on December 18 from 3 p.m. until 5 pm.

Organizers say donations are still very much needed to pull this special event off. To donate, contact St. Luke’s or call the Young Leaders Academy at 225-346-1583.

The deadline to register for the program is Friday, December 9 at 5 p.m. Applications can be received by emailing tgr331@yahoo.com. Special email invitation will be sent on December 11. Visit youngleaders.org for information about the continued collaborative effort.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.