Former APSO deputy accused of smuggling cell phones into jail

A former deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested on three counts of malfeasance and three counts of introduction to contraband to/from a penal institution.

Authorities reported Kevin Wald was hired by the sheriff's office in 2007 and recently worked in the parish jail as a corrections officer. According to APSO, investigators received a tip that Wald allegedly smuggled contraband, specifically cell phones, into the Ascension Parish Jail on at least two occasions.

Wald is currently incarcerated in the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

