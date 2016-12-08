Investigators: Man dies after catching fire when using kitchen stove to keep warm

A south Louisiana man died in a fire Thursday morning that likely resulted from using his kitchen gas stove to heat his home, fire investigators reported.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said Will Foster Jr., 66, of Ponchatoula, was found dead in his kitchen by his brother around 9 a.m.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was from Foster using his stove as a heating source. When the vapors ignited, the victim's clothes caught fire, which resulted in burn injuries, they said.

The victim's body was released to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

The fire is still under investigation.

