Man arrested after multiple armed robberies

A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly committing multiple armed robberies on Monticello Blvd. and Beth Ann Dr.

The probable cause report states a black male robbed multiple victims at gunpoint.The first incident occurred on Monticello Blvd. when a victim standing near their DEMCO work truck was approached by a man driving a dark colored car, who demanded valuables while armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

While investigating the first incident, officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a second incident where the same man, driving the same car, allegedly conducted an armed robbery of a Baton Rouge Water Company employee on Beth Ann Dr.

The suspect initially demanded valuables from the victim, who then fled the scene. After the victim contacted officials and returned to the van, he observed his glove box was open and his keys were missing.

Both victims described the suspect as being a middle complexion black male, with short hair, approximately 20 to 25 years old, and wearing a purple shirt.

Dwayne Williams, 19, was arrested on 70th Ave. When he was taken into custody, he was found with a black Smith & Wesson pistol, and the cellphone the second victim reported stolen.

Williams openly admitted to conducting both armed robberies and stated he did it because he was "broke" and needed money.

Williams is charged with:

Two counts armed robbery

One count simple burglary

One count of misdemeanor theft

