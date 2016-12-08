UPDATE: 2 men arrested in stolen snowball truck

UPDATE: An arrest has been made and the trailer has been recovered on December 8.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office have in custody 29-year-old Clark Naquin and 24-year-old Michael Naquin on charges on theft and damage to property.

They were booked in to Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set at the time of this report.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On December 8, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported to be seeking information connected to a stolen snowball trailer.

Deputies said it was reported missing from a location on Thais Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said they saw a black Chevrolet truck driving off with the trailer.

The trailer is a 2007 blue utility trailer with license plate number L666587 with the logo "Amazing Snowballs" on the side of it.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

