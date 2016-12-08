CATS removes downtown hub, stops service on Red Stick Trolley

Starting Sunday, December 11, The Capital Area Transit System will enact two long-discussed changes this weekend when it removes its Downtown Hub and formally ceases service on the Red Stick Trolley.

Earlier in the year, after holding a public hearing, to which they received no disagreement, the CATS Board of Commissioners voted to remove the Red Stick Trolley, Route 15, following low ridership. The Metro Council later voted to remove the route in October.

“For efficiency’s sake, we decided to combine the removal of Route 15 with the removal of the Downtown Hub, following some concerns about CATS buses being located near the Old State Capitol,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville. “While this will alter some downtown routes in a minor way, it will not change the frequency of most service. In fact, on one route, we expect to see an improvement in the frequency of service.”

CATS set up a temporary hub near the Old State Capitol and Town Square on North Boulevard. Following the removal of this hub, some routes will pass through the CATS Terminal on Florida Boulevard and North 22nd Street. Others using the old Downtown Hub will simply have their starting and ending points altered.

The seven existing routes to be affected by the change are:

Route 10 Scenic Highway/Southern University

Route 12 Government Street/Jefferson Highway

Route 16 Capitol Park Shuttle

Route 22 Winbourne Avenue

Route 44 Florida Boulevard-Cortana Mall

Route 47 Highland Road

Route 72 Florida Boulevard Limited Stops

Complete route change information will be available online at www.brcats.com and will be placed on the buses on affected routes. In addition, riders with questions can contact the CATS Customer Care Center at (225) 389-8282.

