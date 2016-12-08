Deputies search for woman in connection with robbery of elderly man

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted woman.

Lindsey Newman, 28, of Kentwood, is accused of forcefully taking an elderly man's wallet to get the cash inside.

Deputies reported it happened in the Kentwood area on December 2. Newman is wanted on a charge of simple robbery.

She is believed to be traveling in a gray older model Ford extended cab truck. She is also believed to be in northern Tangipahoa Parish or the areas of Pike and Walthall counties.

Anyone with information on Newman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

