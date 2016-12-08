LSU Museum of Art set holiday mood with River Views and Vibes

The LSU Museum of Art is getting in the holiday spirit with beautiful music to accompany its latest exhibit.

On Thursday, December 8, the gallery located on the 5th floor of the Shaw Center for the arts will host River Views and Vibes, a collaboration between the museum, Magnolia Strings and Capitol City Grill.

The current exhibition “Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection,” which is the permanent collection on display at the museum.

While viewing the work, a trio of performers from Magnolia Strings will play a selection of holiday compositions. Magnolia Strings features a trio from the principal and assistant principal musicians of the Baton Rouge Symphony and is owned and operated by concertmaster Borislava Iltcheva and principal second violin Aaron Farrell.

As if that were not enough, there will also be delicious refreshments from Capital City Grill and a cash bar.

River Views and Vibes will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for LSU Museum of Art members and $15 for non-members.

This event will be a part of a monthly series of events that will begin starting in February 2017. To learn more about the various events and what’s to come, click here.

