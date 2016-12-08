Minnesota teens make music video promoting healthy food, urban farming

A group of teens at a Minneapolis nonprofit are promoting fresh, healthy foods and denouncing junk and fast foods in a music video gaining the nation’s attention.

The video, entitled "Grow Food" features Appetite for Change, a community-led organization in Minneapolis that uses food as a tool for building health and social change throughout North Minneapolis.

The goal of AFC is to strengthen families, create economic prosperity, and encourage healthy living, in an area filled with fast and junk food options.

“See, in my hood, there ain’t really much to eat, Popeye's around the corner, McDonald’s right across the street,” one of the kids proclaim as the viral video denounces fast and processed foods and highlight the lack of fresh, healthy food in their neighborhood and others like it.

The organization teamed up with Beats & Rhymes, also known for the previous viral hit “Hot Cheetos and Takis” by the Y.N. RichKIds, to produce the catchy song and music video. Beats & Rhymes is a program at the Northside Minneapolis YMCA which gives school-age kids the chance to make music.

Organizers with AFC says the video is the most accessible way to talk about these issues, while some of the kids who appeared in the video say it has had a positive effect on what they choose to eat and drink.

"I stopped drinking soda pop. I drink a lot more water, and [eat] vegetables. I'm in sports, so I shouldn't be eating none of that anyway, and it helps me stay on track," Larrion Davis told to KMSP Fox 9 in Minneapolis.

The video has been going viral on social media since December 6, but has been posted to their YouTube channel since November 17.

Organizers say the much requested song will be on iTunes and Spotify in the coming days.

Baton Rouge deals with similar issues as it has had at least 7 areas designated as “food deserts” since 2013. A food desert is described as an urban area in which it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

In 2013, the Food Access Policy Commission said more than 75,000 people in East Baton Rouge Parish live in food deserts. Almost half live in poverty and nearly 17,000 are children.

Organization like the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Together Baton Rouge have programs like the Mobile Pantry Program, which partner to provide fresh, healthy foods to individuals and families residing in food deserts.

For information about the next Mobile Pantry, visit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank website.

For more information about Appetite for Change, visit their website.

