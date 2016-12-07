Our favorite tourists return for annual migration

It’s a sight that’s all too familiar to those who travel around the LSU Lakes – flocks of American White Pelicans – but it’s also one that never fails to inspire.

Every year hundreds of pelicans make a pit stop in Baton Rouge during the season of migration. Just like any tourist, they come to Louisiana for the food and the warmer weather.

They typically land around late November and stay until spring. They will eventually move on during breeding season.

The American White Pelican is one of the largest birds in North America. They can weigh as much as 30 pounds and have a wingspan exceeding nine feet.

Keep in mind that these pelicans are not the same as the Louisiana State bird, which is the smaller Brown Pelican and they are seen year-round in the state.

