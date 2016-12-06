Vehicle of missing man found abandoned in St. John Parish

A vehicle belonging to a missing man who lives in Louisiana and Florida was found abandoned and officials are asking the public for any information that could help locate him.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, the vehicle of Kerry James Keating, 21, who lives in Metairie and Florida, was found on November 28 on the right lane of I-55 South in LaPlace.

The 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado that was recovered had Florida license plate CRMK62.

Keating was reported missing by family members and they said he was last heard from on the same day his truck was found.

According to investigators, Keating, lives in Metairie, but has family members in Ascension Parish and registered his vehicle in Florida.

Keating is described as 5'9" tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

If you know anything regarding Keating's whereabouts, call the St. John the Baptist Parish TIPS line at (985) 359-8477.

