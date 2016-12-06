OUR TURN: Teen hero

We want to say how proud we are that Daniel Wesley is one of us.

Wesley is the 17-year-old Central High School student who selflessly put himself at risk to come to the aid of a woman who was the victim of a brutal domestic violence attack. Wesley saw that the woman needed help.

He is the son of an emergency medical technician and he wants to be one himself, so he grabbed his dad’s medical bag and rushed to the aid of April Peck. As he was trying to help the dying woman, Wesley himself was attacked.

He was shot twice and then run over. His attacker crushed some bones, but not Wesley’s spirit. The name “hero” is one that Daniel Wesley has earned, but like many real heroes, he rejects the term.

He felt his actions were his duty. It is our duty to honor Daniel Wesley.

