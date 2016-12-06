Ethan Hawke returns to Baton Rouge to direct independent film

Ethan Hawke is back in Baton Rouge for a new film project. This time he will be working behind the cameras and will have a very small budget to get it done.

The independent film "Blaze" has started production in the capital city. Hawke is noted as the writer and director.

Little information has been made public about the project, but the following notice was sent out by producer Ryan Hawke seeking crew of all varieties.

Our gonzo, low budget film BLAZE centers on the life, death, and music of blues musician Blaze Foley. Ethan Hawke wrote this script loosely based on a book and letters written by the great love of Blaze's life, Sybil Rosen. We are humbled to have musician Ben Dickey as our Blaze Foley, Charlie Sexton as Townes Van Zandt, and real blues artists as band members. We are recording much of our music live and have an amazing team of musicians, actors, artists and crew with Ethan Hawke directing, and we would all love to have you on board! Although we can not offer pay, we will feed you and give you the experience of a lifetime!

Hawke was last in Baton Rouge during filming of "The Magnificent Seven," a remake of the classic western, in which he played Goodnight Robicheaux, a troubled ex-Confederate.

The notice states that filming will begin on December 19, 2016. It is unknown how long production will last.

If you would like to volunteer, send an email to blazefilmextras@mail.com.

