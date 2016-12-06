Off-duty deputy witnesses shooting on roadway

An off-duty deputy reportedly happened upon a shooting as the deputy was driving in Baker.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, they deputy was driving in the 11000 block of Plank Road at roughly 10 p.m. on Monday, December 5.

Officials say the deputy called homicide detectives after witnessing two vehicles "driving erratically" as shots were being fired from one vehicle at the other.

"The off-duty Deputy followed the one vehicle to 7847 Meadow Avenue and witnessed three black males exit the vehicle and flee into nearby woods," said Casey Rayborn-Hicks, spokesperson for the EBR Sheriff's Office. "Law enforcement searched but to no avail."

They say there were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.