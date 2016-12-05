In an open letter posted on Twitter, LSU RB Leonard Fournette announces he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fournette will enter the draft following LSU's appearance in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Fournette says his decision to do this now will end speculation and distraction, as the team prepares for the bowl game.

Forever LSU, Forever Buganation pic.twitter.com/sdkN0JaonF — 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 5, 2016

