LSU RB Leonard Fournette announces he will enter the 2017 NFL Dr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU RB Leonard Fournette announces he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft

LSU running back Leonard Fournette (Source: WAFB) LSU running back Leonard Fournette (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

In an open letter posted on Twitter, LSU RB Leonard Fournette announces he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fournette will enter the draft following LSU's appearance in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Fournette says his decision to do this now will end speculation and distraction, as the team prepares for the bowl game.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly