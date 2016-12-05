GoFundMe setup for surviving Baton Rouge boxer in Bourbon Street shooting

Corey Singleton, a Baton Rouge amateur boxer shot in the Bourbon Street mass shooting, as been recovering after being shot in the chest and hand. Source: Facebook

A GoFundMe campaign has been setup for 1 of the 10 victims shot during the mass shooting on Bourbon Street on November 27.

Corey Singleton, a Baton Rouge amateur boxer, was shot in the hand and chest during the Bourbon Street shooting.

Singleton pushed his friend out of the way, so he would not get shot.

The campaign was set up to assist Singleton with the medical expenses for him and his 4-year-old daughter, who family say totally depends on him for support.

Singleton returned home to Baton Rouge and will need around-the-clock medical care, according to Corey Duncan, the creator of the campaign.

Singleton still has a bullet enlarged in his chest next to his heart and underwent surgery on his left hand for three fingers that now have pins, rods, and screws.

Singleton also lost the tips to two of his fingers in the shooting. He hopes to someday return to the boxing ring, after proper training and rehab.

As of the morning of December 5, Singleton’s campaign reached $100 of its $5,000 goal.

