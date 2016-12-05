Baton Rouge volunteers collect Christmas gifts for 13,700 children

On a mobile device? Click the link to view slideshow.

Baton Rouge and surrounding area volunteers have collected enough gift-filled shoeboxes to reach 13,700 children in need.

The Baton Rouge area volunteers through the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child collected donations for children, that are already on their way to children in need worldwide. For many of the children, the shoebox gift delivered will be the first Christmas gift they will ever receive.

These shoeboxes—filled with school supplies,toys, hygiene items and notes of encouragement—are delivered to children in some of the hardest-to-reach countries around the world.

Organizers say although local drop-off locations have closed for the season, there is still to pack a gift-filled shoebox online for children suffering from poverty, natural disaster war, terror, disease, and famine.

Like online shopping, visitors can browse gifts on their website to match to a child’s specific age and gender. Donors finish by uploading a photo and writing a note of encouragement to be included in the shoebox they build online.

Donors can also follow their box to discover where in the world their donated gifts will be delivered.

OCC has unique way of delivering shoeboxes to children all across the world. From donkeys, elephants, and camels to motorcycles, trucks, and canoes, the organization does whatever it takes to transport shoebox gifts to the ends of the earth.

Participates can also give a $25 gift card to a family member or friend so they can join in the experience of Operation Christmas Child by packing a shoebox gift online.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

