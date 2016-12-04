LSU to face Louisville in Citrus Bowl

LSU will play Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wing Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL on Dec. 31. Tiger fans will have to be early risers for this one. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central Time.

The Tigers hold a 7-4 record in the match-up. Louisville counters with a 9-3 mark. The Cardinals feature Heisman Trophy front-runner Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The BWW Citrus Bowl will make for the first meeting between Louisville and LSU.

LSU finished No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings and Louisville finished No. 13.

It'll be Louisville's first trip to the Citrus Bowl, but the Cardinals' second bowl game in Orlando in recent years.

There has been no official word yet if junior running back Leonard Fournette will be available for the contest. He missed the final game of the regular season against Texas A&M. In his absence, junior running back Derrius Guice racked up a school record 285 yards rushing.

