Two men arrested for alleged kidnapping, intended to have sex with victim

Lasharveris Richardson, 37, and Delon Beauchamp, 36, allegedly kidnapped a female victim in Baton Rouge with intension to have sex with her. SOURCE: ZPD

Two rural area men are behind bars after allegedly forcing a woman into a vehicle, with plans to have sex with her in a rural location.

On December 3, officers with the Zachary Police Department responded to call from the Walmart Supercenter on Main St. from a female victim calling for help after being kidnapped.

She told officials that a maroon SUV was parked outside, with two men, who had abducted her from Florida Blvd in Baton Rouge.

The victim was able to identify one of the two men by name.

Upon arrival to the maroon Ford Expedition, officers found 37-year-old Lasharveris Richardson, of Zachary, and 36-year-old Delon Beaucamp, of Baton Rouge and were placed in handcuffs and adviser of their rights per Miranda. Both men reside in the neighborhood of Chaneyville, according to police.

When questioned by police, Beauchamp admitted the two men had originally tried to talk the victim into the vehicle, but she refused as they passed by. They came back and stopped the SUV.

When they order the victim into the vehicle, Beauchamp openly admitted to police the two men planned to “f— that b—.” He went on to say they both intended to have sex with the female victim.

In an affidavit to police, the victim recalled she had been ordered to be still and “shut the f— up.” At one point, Beauchamp and Richardson was going to let her out of the car at a park. Beauchamp asked her if she wanted to make some money, she responded “no.” This is when the men ordered the victim back into the vehicle, when Richardson asked the same question about money, leading authorities to believe this was a pre-planned tactic.

Beauchamp admitted to taking the victim to several Walmart stores after she asked to be dropped off. They were taking her in the direction of the rural location where they reside, in the neighborhood of Chaneyville, outside of Zachary.

Beauchamp later stated they “didn’t f— her because they realized they knew her family,” according to police reports.

Beauchamp also told police he didn’t think the two men had done “enough to go to jail” and admitted wrongdoing in the incident.

Both Beauchamp and Richardson were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of simple kidnapping.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.