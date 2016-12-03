Woman sentenced to 16 years for sex offense against minor, failing to register

Marshall was ordered to register as a sex offender after she pled guilty on Decemeber 8, 2014 to the charge of enticing minors into prostitution.

36-year-old Lakeisha Marshall, of Donaldsonville, pled guilty to the charge of failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

A Donaldsonville woman was sentenced to a total of 16 years after failing to register as a sex offender, in a conviction involving a committed sex offense against a minor.

On September 12, 2016, 36-year-old Lakeisha Marshall of Donaldsonville, pled guilty to the charge of failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

Marshall was arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies after failing to update her semi-annual sex offender registration. Deputies attempted to make contact with Marshall regarding her registration, but were unsuccessful.

RELATED: Warrant issued for woman who missed sex offender registration

Marshall was ordered to register as a sex offender after she pled guilty on December 8, 2014 to the charge of enticing minors into prostitution. This was the result of a plea deal with prosecutors following an Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office prostitution investigation in December 2013.

RELATED: 2 women, 1 man arrested for prostituting a 14-year-old for drugs and money

Marshall was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

It was ordered by the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets that 8 years of the imposed sentence were to be suspended, and Marshall was to serve the remaining 2 years.

Upon release, she was placed on 5 years supervised probation and required to register as a sex offender, among several other conditions.

Following Marshall’s guilty plea, she was sentenced to 8 years of hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Correction for failing to register as a sex offender, with credit for time served.

In addition, Marshall’s probation was revoked and she has to serve the remaining 8 years of the imposed sentence for the charge of enticing minors into prostitution.

The imposed sentences are to run consecutive to one another for a total of 16 years.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.